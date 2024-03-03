Vedanta Resources to deleverage debt by $3 billion over three years, plans to avoid rollover of loans
Vedanta Resources is planning to deleverage its $ 3 billion of debt in the coming three years. The company is not looking for any further rollover of loans
Vedanta Resources, the parent firm of Mumbai-based mining conglomerate Vedanta Limited, is planning to deleverage as much as $ 3 billion in debt over the next three years, a senior official said at an analyst meeting. The company is not looking for another rollover of its loans in the coming years.