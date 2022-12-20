Vedanta rolls out EV policy for its employees

“In line with our people-first philosophy, and integrating the ESG practices into all that we do, we are pleased to announce our new EV policy for our employees. The policy will lead to increased adoption of EVs amongst employees and drive the mindset change aiding India’s green mobility push for a sustainable future. With the initiative, we also call upon other corporates to incorporate sustainability in their operations and join us in the country’s transition to net zero," said Sunil Duggal, Group CEO, Vedanta Limited.