NEW DELHI : Vedanta on Monday announced the launch of mega vaccination drive across its locations to cover all employees, their families and business partners and stressed that more than 1.2 lakh people will be vaccinated under the programme.

The company has received 50,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine and employees and family members are being inoculated across business units, Vedanta said in a statement.

Vedanta is procuring an additional two lakh doses to complete the inoculation plan, which covers business partners, along with family members, it said.

The company is spending around ₹12.6 crore to procure vaccines in bulk for the Vedanta family, it said.

"Our vaccination drive will ensure 100% of our people are inoculated. We stand firmly with the central and state governments in contributing towards the country’s vaccination programme," Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal said.

Several Indian firms, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Accenture Plc, Mahindra Group, ITC Ltd, RPG Group and State Bank of India have announced to offer free immunization plans for staff and their dependents as a way to persuade them to return to the office faster and assure worried workers amid a second wave of infections.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.