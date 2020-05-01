Vedanta’s bond yields surge to 60% as MFs look to sell paper

MUMBAI: Weakness in outlook for commodity sector and fears due to metals producer Vedanta Ltd’s balance sheet strength seems to have spooked buyers of the company's corporate bond paper.

Yields on Vedanta’s one-year corporate bond have shot up from 6.628% at the start of November 2019 to 60.296% April end.

Indian mutual funds (MFs), which hold over ₹16,000 crore of Vedanta’s corporate bonds, plan to sell some of their exposure to the mining giant. A rise in yields in this case denotes a sharp fall in the bond's market price compared to its face value and accrued interest. It denotes capital erosion for investors who mark-to-market their holdings such as MFs. However, if the issuer pays back the principal and interest on time, the loss gets erased.

With commodity prices expected to be under pressure going ahead, Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta could face a rough year ahead.

In an April 2020 report, the World Bank predicted a prolonged slump in the global commodity market amid the covid-19 pandemic because of transport disruptions and slowdown in economic activity affecting global demand.

US crude oil prices had briefly slipped into negative for the first time in history due to lack of storage, demand and oversupply concerns. Prices of most industrial metals have fallen too, with the sharpest fall seen in copper and zinc, two key metals for Vedanta.

The World Bank forecast that metals prices will drop 13% this year, while crude oil is expected to average at $35 a barrel, down by about 43% from last year. Vedanta, which produces copper, zinc, iron ore, aluminium and crude oil in India, is expected to take a massive hit on its revenues in a weak commodity market.

The other concern appears to be about Vedanta’s ability to refinance $1.9 billion of debt securities, which mature in September 2021. In March, international credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service had placed Vedanta Resources Ltd, the parent company of Vedanta Ltd, under review for downgrade due to the impact of the covid-19 outbreak on oil and base metal prices and the firm's refinancing ability.

"The review for downgrade reflects our expectation that low oil and base metal prices will significantly strain Vedanta's financial metrics, at least through the fiscal year ending March 2021," said Kaustubh Chaubal, vice president and senior credit officer, Moody’s, and the agency’s lead analyst on Vedanta.

"Moreover, the review highlights the heightened refinancing risk surrounding the holding company's around $1.9 billion of debt securities, which will mature through September 2021."

Vedanta did not respond to a request for comment.

“The yield to maturity on Vedanta’s 1-year paper is clearly reflecting the nervousness of the market; 60% yield is not normal, covid or no covid," a lender to the commodities conglomerate told Mint on condition of anonymity.

“Domestically, large banks have been bearish on the group for a few months and have sold their positions. Mutual funds, which hold a considerable amount of their debt, are trying to sell this paper now."

The yield on a bond rises when its price in the market falls. A rising yield means there are more sellers than buyers for the company’s bond in the open market.

In total, mutual funds have an exposure of ₹16,056 crore to Vedanta as of 31 March, 2020, as per data from Rupeevest, an online mutual fund platform.

Mutual funds have faced a string of defaults in their debt portfolios since late 2018 such as Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL & FS), Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) , Reliance ADAG, Sintex BAPL and Yes Bank Ltd.

As per CRISIL data, about ₹1,000 crore of investor money sits in segregated portfolios of mutual funds. These portfolios are created in lieu of defaulted debt or debt downgraded below investment grade to allow investors to exit the remaining 'healthy' portion of schemes without giving up on the chance of recovery. Debt mutual funds have also been facing significant redemption pressure due to investor concern about debt defaults. This is forcing many funds to sell their existing holdings, potentially increasing the pressure on Vedanta's debt yields.

