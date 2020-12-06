Vedanta’s parent firm’s rating downgrade may slow its stock

Vedanta Ltd’s stock has been coming out of an overhang of a failed reverse book building (RBB) to delist the company in October. The stock had nosedived post the RBB, but has since been on a recovery mode gaining almost 36% in the past month.

However, international rating agency Moody’s had recently downgraded parent Vedanta Resources Ltd’s (VRL) corporate family rating down one notch to B2, highlighting weak liquidity. This could mellow investor sentiment.

VRL has debt of about $2.8 billion maturing from January 2021 through June 2022. This includes intercompany debt maturities of $507 million and debt maturity of $325 million at VRL’s sole shareholder, Volcan Investments.

Moody’s pointed out that VRL’s liquidity position is severely challenged and said the debt could be serviced out of VRL group’s cash flows.

This is not encouraging news for Vedanta, which generates a large amount of the group’s cash flows.

An increase in inter-corporate deposit (ICD) to the parent from $307 million to $956 million in Q2 also spooked investors. The market is worried that there could be further ICD support to service debt. “The management tried to assure investors on no incremental ICD, but we don’t find comfort given the lack of detail on VRL’s cash flows," said analysts at Investec in a 7 November report.

However, there is encouraging news on the ground. Price realizations of metals as well as that of crude oil and aluminium rebounded 10-42% sequentially during September quarter. This coupled with costs control and better volumes in zinc, iron ore and copper businesses helped Vedanta post a 32% sequential improvement in adjusted net profits during Q2. Further, aluminium and zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange gained 13-17% further during December quarter till date. This stands to improve the December quarter performance as well.

Crude oil production at Cairn India is also likely to see an increase after having been range bound for long. Production ramp-ups at Hindustan Zinc Ltd is also on the cards. In addition, Vedanta’s dividend yields work out to about 10%, which include dividends from Hindustan Zinc.

Even so, the debt overhang on the parent is not going away in a hurry and this could play spoilsport with stock’s rise

