Vedanta’s parent firm’s rating downgrade may slow its stock

However, there is encouraging news on the ground. Price realizations of metals as well as that of crude oil and aluminium rebounded 10-42% sequentially during September quarter. This coupled with costs control and better volumes in zinc, iron ore and copper businesses helped Vedanta post a 32% sequential improvement in adjusted net profits during Q2. Further, aluminium and zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange gained 13-17% further during December quarter till date. This stands to improve the December quarter performance as well.