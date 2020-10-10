Vedanta says delisting offer deemed to have failed

"Accordingly, the acquirers will not acquire any equity shares tendered by the public shareholders in the delisting offer and the equity shares of the Company will continue to remain listed on the stock exchanges. The company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS") will continue to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE") and the company’s equity shares will continue to remain registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC")," the Anil Agarwal-led company said.