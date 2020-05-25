MUMBAI: Anil Agarwal-controlled Vedanta Ltd on Monday said it has started the process to seek shareholder approval to delist the company from stock exchanges.

In a filing with stock exchanges, the company said it has issued notice for a postal ballot to seek shareholders' approval for the delisting offer, which was recently announced by its board.

Shareholders will get to cast their votes between 26 May and 24 June, the filing said.

The delisting process requires a majority of the public shareholders to vote in favour of the special resolution or at least twice the number of votes cast against it.

Public shareholding in Vedanta Ltd stands at 49.48%, while the rest is held by Agarwal and his family.

On 12 May, the company had announced that its promoter planned to take the company private and had put an indicative offer price of ₹87.5 per share to buy stocks of Vedanta Ltd held by public shareholders.

"Shareholders have to vote only on the proposal to allow the delisting and this is not a vote on the price that has been offered, which is just an indicative price. The delisting price will be determined through a reverse book building process, which could emerge to be slightly or significantly higher than the indicative offer price announced by the promoter," said a person aware of the company's plans.

If delisting is approved by the shareholders through the postal ballot, the process could be launched by the middle of July, the person cited above said.

"The eventual pricing will depend on how the commodity cycle pans out over the next month and a half. The delisting offer could prove to be a good exit opportunity for investors if they don't see the commodity cycle improving anytime soon," the person added.

On 21 May, Mint reported citing unnamed sources that several institutional shareholders of the company were not enthusiastic about the indicative offer price of ₹87.5 per share. The biggest institutional shareholders of Vedanta include ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (5.03%), HDFC Trustee Co. Ltd (2.47%), SBI Mutual Fund (1.12%) and Life Insurance Corp. of India (6.37%).

