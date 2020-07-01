Vedanta seeks to upsize loan to $2.75 billion for delisting

The new financing proposal would boost the second tranche of the loan to $1 billion, while retaining the first at $1.75 billion, the people said, asking not to be named because the deliberations are private. Both parts of the funding rely on dividends from the mining giant’s Hindustan Zinc Ltd. unit, with the first part dependent on existing cash at the unit, and the second on proposed debt sales by Hindustan Zinc, the people said.