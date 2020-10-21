Vedanta seeks ways to raise funds after delisting failure

“In hindsight, it’s now clear that Vedanta tried to delist when the market had hit a bottom and shareholders were not willing to let go at that price," the person quoted above said. “An inter-corporate loan to VRL may solve the immediate problem and Vedanta had chosen this route in the past with Cairn India. On the bright side, we’re also seeing global lenders being very generous to large corporate borrowers, none of whom would want to force a default because it would reflect on their books as well. So, Agarwal has time on his side," said the other person.