MUMBAI : Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd said it is considering separating its aluminium, steel, and oil and gas businesses, and publicly listing them, as it seeks to unlock value and simplify the company’s structure.

Vedanta has appointed a committee of directors to evaluate the options, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. “Considering the scale, nature, and potential opportunities for various business verticals of the company, it should undertake a comprehensive review of the corporate structure and evaluate a full range of options and alternatives (including demergers, spin-offs, strategic partnerships, etc.,) for unlocking value and simplification of corporate structure," the company said.

The restructuring exercise comes after Agarwal attempted to take Vedanta private in October last year. The plan was unsuccessful as shareholders did not tender the requisite number of stocks to delist. The delisting would have allowed the billionaire to use cash and dividends of Vedanta to cut debt of the holding company.

Vedanta is a unit of London-based Vedanta Resources Ltd, which has operations across oil and gas, metals and power in India, South Africa and Namibia. Vedanta Resources, in turn, is controlled by Volcan Investments, an investment arm of Agarwal. The group has recently forayed into steel production in India and is among the bidders for state-run fuel retailer Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Following the restructuring, Vedanta and the three businesses carved out of the company will operate parallelly, chairman Agarwal told news agency PTI on Wednesday. “All the three businesses have great potential for growth, and we think the model being evaluated will provide natural avenues for growth as well as enhance shareholder value," he said.

“Over the past few years, the group has materially improved the operational performance of the businesses, increased cash flows, reduced debt whilst concomitantly focusing on accelerating investments in energy transition, health and safety, diversity and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) in general," Agarwal said, adding that the move is designed to create independent, industry-leading, global public companies, where each can benefit from greater focus, tailored capital allocation, and strategic flexibility to drive long-term growth and value for customers, investors, and employees.

“Vedanta is an integrated player, with both ferrous and non-ferrous businesses. So it makes sense to separate the businesses to unlock value. Currently, high metals and commodity prices are not getting reflected in the company’s business largely due to the integrated manufacturing they are doing," said Deven Choksey, managing director, KR Choksey Shares and Securities Ltd. Companies operating in the energy and metals segment have benefited from high commodity price realizations and strong marketing margins.

According to its latest corporate filings, Vedanta Resources, has an annual interest expense of around ₹3,800 crore, to be partly serviced through dividends received from Vedanta and the balance through management and brand fees. Vedanta Resources is expected to refinance debt maturities for around $750 million in the fiscal year ending March 2022, ratings agency Crisil expects.

On Wednesday, shares of Vedanta Ltd rose 1.81% to ₹338.40 on BSE. The announcement was made after market hours.

