Vedanta sets up panel to recast  firm,  unlock value

“Vedanta is an integrated player, with both ferrous and non-ferrous businesses. So it makes sense to separate the businesses to unlock value. Currently, high metals and commodity prices are not getting reflected in the company’s business largely due to the integrated manufacturing they are doing," said Deven Choksey, managing director, KR Choksey Shares and Securities Ltd. Companies operating in the energy and metals segment have benefited from high commodity price realizations and strong marketing margins.