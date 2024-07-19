Vedanta settles dues worth $246 million to regain control of Zambia copper mine

  • Vedanta has been vying for the control of the Konkola copper mine since it was pushed into liquidation by the Zambian government in 2019

Manas Pimpalkhare
Published19 Jul 2024, 11:24 AM IST
The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has been looking to take full management control of the mine for the past five years.
The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has been looking to take full management control of the mine for the past five years.(REUTERS)

New Delhi: Vedanta Resources Holding Ltd, the parent company of Indian mining giant Vedanta Ltd, is poised to regain control of the Konkola copper mine in Zambia after settling nearly $246 million in dues. 

The Anil Agarwal-led conglomerate has been looking to take full management control of the mine for the past five years. The Konkola copper mine was pushed into liquidation by the Zambian government in 2019 following president Edgar Lungu's allegations that it had failed to expand copper production.

The Konkola copper mine (KCM) boasts some of the largest deposits of high-grade copper in the world, exceeding  2.4%. It is also among the top cobalt producers in the globe with 412 thousand tonnes (kt) of reserves. 

Vedanta plans to ramp up its KCM copper production to 300 ktpa (thousand tonne per annum) and also increase cobalt production from 1ktpa to 6ktpa by improving production capabilitiesthe mine, the company said in a release.

“Copper is clearly a metal of the future, and its supply chain is one which the Government of India is also extremely keen to secure, given the huge demand for copper in the country, its current limited domestic production, and very high import levels, said chairman of the Vedanta Group Anil Aggarwal. "We expect KCM to help serve some of this demand and strengthen economic and trade ties between India and Zambia.”

Also Read: Vedanta’s cost cut push is good, but some concerns linger

India imported copper and copper articles worth $12 million (approximately 100.36 crore) from Zambia in FY23, as per a bilateral trade report by the ministry of commerce.

The mine is expected to become a growth engine for the socio-economic development of the Zambian nation, said Vedanta Base Metals CEO Chris Griffith.

The global copper supply is set to peak in 2026 at 26 million tonne with demand continuing to outpace supply if new major projects do not come online, Vedanta said in the release.

Shares of Vedanta are trading at 444.50 on Friday on the National Stock Exchange, down 1.53% from the previous close in a largely weak market.

Also Read: An iceberg of debt appears to threaten Vedanta Resources

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 11:24 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsVedanta settles dues worth $246 million to regain control of Zambia copper mine

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

308.15
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-5.35 (-1.71%)

Tata Power

419.60
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-10.4 (-2.42%)

Tata Steel

161.65
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.7 (-2.83%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

139.70
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-2.75 (-1.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia

580.50
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
17.7 (3.14%)

Infosys

1,811.00
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
51.85 (2.95%)

Intellect Design Arena

1,101.35
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
30.2 (2.82%)

Cello World

979.00
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (2.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue