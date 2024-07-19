Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Vedanta settles dues worth $246 million to regain control of Zambia copper mine

Vedanta settles dues worth $246 million to regain control of Zambia copper mine

Manas Pimpalkhare

  • Vedanta has been vying for the control of the Konkola copper mine since it was pushed into liquidation by the Zambian government in 2019

The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has been looking to take full management control of the mine for the past five years.

New Delhi: Vedanta Resources Holding Ltd, the parent company of Indian mining giant Vedanta Ltd, is poised to regain control of the Konkola copper mine in Zambia after settling nearly $246 million in dues.

The Anil Agarwal-led conglomerate has been looking to take full management control of the mine for the past five years. The Konkola copper mine was pushed into liquidation by the Zambian government in 2019 following president Edgar Lungu's allegations that it had failed to expand copper production.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Konkola copper mine (KCM) boasts some of the largest deposits of high-grade copper in the world, exceeding 2.4%. It is also among the top cobalt producers in the globe with 412 thousand tonnes (kt) of reserves.

Vedanta plans to ramp up its KCM copper production to 300 ktpa (thousand tonne per annum) and also increase cobalt production from 1ktpa to 6ktpa by improving production capabilitiesthe mine, the company said in a release.

“Copper is clearly a metal of the future, and its supply chain is one which the Government of India is also extremely keen to secure, given the huge demand for copper in the country, its current limited domestic production, and very high import levels, said chairman of the Vedanta Group Anil Aggarwal. "We expect KCM to help serve some of this demand and strengthen economic and trade ties between India and Zambia."

Also Read: Vedanta’s cost cut push is good, but some concerns linger

India imported copper and copper articles worth $12 million (approximately 100.36 crore) from Zambia in FY23, as per a bilateral trade report by the ministry of commerce.

The mine is expected to become a growth engine for the socio-economic development of the Zambian nation, said Vedanta Base Metals CEO Chris Griffith.

The global copper supply is set to peak in 2026 at 26 million tonne with demand continuing to outpace supply if new major projects do not come online, Vedanta said in the release.

Shares of Vedanta are trading at 444.50 on Friday on the National Stock Exchange, down 1.53% from the previous close in a largely weak market.

Also Read: An iceberg of debt appears to threaten Vedanta Resources

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manas Pimpalkhare

Speak truth to power.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.