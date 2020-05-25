Vedanta shareholders to vote on delisting proposal by 24 June

“Shareholders have to vote only on the proposal to allow the delisting and this is not a vote on the price that has been offered, which is just an indicative price. The delisting price will be determined through a reverse book building process, which could emerge to be slightly or significantly higher than the indicative offer price announced by the promoter," said a person, requesting anonymity. If the delisting is approved by the shareholders, the process could start by mid-July, he added.