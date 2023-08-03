Vedanta shares plunge after S&P trims parent co’s outlook2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:04 PM IST
The rating agency has affirmed ‘B-’ long-term issuer credit rating for the London-based parent firm.
MUMBAI : Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd’s shares plunged 9% in intraday trade to ₹247.60 apiece on exchanges after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the parent firm Vedanta Resources Ltd’s credit outlook from stable to negative on Thursday when Twin Star Holdings Ltd, promoter of Vedanta, sold 15.4 crore shares worth ₹3,983.1 crore in the company to raise funds for repaying dues.