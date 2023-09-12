Vedanta should buy parent’s African copper biz: Agarwal2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Anil Agarwal, the mining tycoon, has suggested that his publicly traded company Vedanta Ltd acquire Konkola Copper Mines from parent Vedanta Resources Ltd, which has regained control of one of the world’s largest copper mines from the Zambian government.
