Anil Agarwal's Vedanta has joined hands with electronics manufacturing services giant Foxconn to form a joint venture (JV) for manufacturing semiconductors in India.

In December last year, the central government approved ₹76000 crore for development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Now, Vedanta has become the first company to announce investment in semiconductor manufacturing in India.

PTI reported that this is also the second attempt of Vedanta to enter the semiconductor space after its earlier plans to set up a display unit with about ₹60,000 crore investment could not take off.

"According to the MoU (memorandum of understanding) signed between the two companies, Vedanta will hold the majority equity in the JV, while Foxconn will be the minority shareholder," the report said citing a statement by Vedanta.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal will be the chairman of the joint venture. The targeted project plans to invest in manufacturing semiconductors.

"It will provide a significant boost to domestic manufacturing of electronics in India. Discussions are currently ongoing with a few state governments to finalise the location of the plant," the statement said.

The partnership between Vedanta and Foxconn comes two months after the government announced policy for electronics manufacturing and PLI scheme for incentivising organisations.

Vedanta said this will be the first joint venture in the electronics manufacturing space after the announcement of the policy.

