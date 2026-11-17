Vedanta Ltd is stepping up its hunt for critical minerals, expanding into resources such as potash, vanadium, tungsten and neodymium, as the mining group looks to tap India’s need for minerals that are difficult to extract and process. The company expects several more minerals to join its portfolio over the next five years, chief executive Arun Misra said.

The group’s strategy is to enter areas where the complexity of extraction and processing has kept other companies away, rather than compete only in established metals businesses.

“Look at those metals and minerals where others won’t dare to go. There, metals should come. Meaning that the metals exist in the ore in a very trace mineral or mineral-limited amount. Processing is difficult. And others don’t see business value. We go in there, and we try to bring those minerals which are important for the nation’s development,” Misra said, speaking at the FT Metals & Mining conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

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Mineral Push Vedanta’s portfolio of critical mineral opportunities includes potash, neodymium from land-based monazite, vanadium, tungsten and a copper-gold block.

“We are still participating in more and more critical minerals. Because we firmly believe that a company of our size and our expertise must get in there. Because we are in best position to help India develop in all those critical mineral technologies,” he said.

The company expects its portfolio to expand significantly over the next five years. “The next five years are not only about the minerals that Vedanta has. We will have many more minerals joining in,” Misra said.

Potash marks a new area of entry for the group. Misra said Vedanta has entered India’s first potash block, a mineral the country does not currently mine. Potash is used in fertilisers, and the move is part of the group’s broader effort to expand its presence in the fertiliser value chain.

“India does not mine potash. Perhaps we will be the first one to do so,” he said.

Vedanta is also setting up a fertilizer plant in Chennai, using its own sulphuric acid and rock phosphate, along with imported rock phosphate. Misra acknowledged that fertilisers may not generate the same returns as metals but said the business would help serve the country’s requirements.

The group is also looking to extract strategic minerals from mining waste. It is building a 10-million-tonne-per-annum tailings recycling plant, which Misra described as the world’s largest. The facility will recover zinc, lead and silver from old zinc tailings, besides germanium. Tailings are the leftover dirt and minerals after metals are extracted from ore.