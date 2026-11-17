Vedanta Ltd is stepping up its hunt for critical minerals, expanding into resources such as potash, vanadium, tungsten and neodymium, as the mining group looks to tap India’s need for minerals that are difficult to extract and process. The company expects several more minerals to join its portfolio over the next five years, chief executive Arun Misra said.

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The group’s strategy is to enter areas where the complexity of extraction and processing has kept other companies away, rather than compete only in established metals businesses.

“Look at those metals and minerals where others won’t dare to go. There, metals should come. Meaning that the metals exist in the ore in a very trace mineral or mineral-limited amount. Processing is difficult. And others don’t see business value. We go in there, and we try to bring those minerals which are important for the nation’s development,” Misra said, speaking at the FT Metals & Mining conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

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Mineral Push Vedanta’s portfolio of critical mineral opportunities includes potash, neodymium from land-based monazite, vanadium, tungsten and a copper-gold block.

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“We are still participating in more and more critical minerals. Because we firmly believe that a company of our size and our expertise must get in there. Because we are in best position to help India develop in all those critical mineral technologies,” he said.

The company expects its portfolio to expand significantly over the next five years. “The next five years are not only about the minerals that Vedanta has. We will have many more minerals joining in,” Misra said.

Potash marks a new area of entry for the group. Misra said Vedanta has entered India’s first potash block, a mineral the country does not currently mine. Potash is used in fertilisers, and the move is part of the group’s broader effort to expand its presence in the fertiliser value chain.

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“India does not mine potash. Perhaps we will be the first one to do so,” he said.

Vedanta is also setting up a fertilizer plant in Chennai, using its own sulphuric acid and rock phosphate, along with imported rock phosphate. Misra acknowledged that fertilisers may not generate the same returns as metals but said the business would help serve the country’s requirements.

The group is also looking to extract strategic minerals from mining waste. It is building a 10-million-tonne-per-annum tailings recycling plant, which Misra described as the world’s largest. The facility will recover zinc, lead and silver from old zinc tailings, besides germanium. Tailings are the leftover dirt and minerals after metals are extracted from ore.

Misra sees AI as a way to develop extraction technologies that countries may otherwise be unwilling to share. “Tomorrow AI will be able to design to me the process that I need to extract say vanadium from the coal. What metallurgical process should I have? What should be the design of the furnace? I won't have to go to any designer,” he said.



This is not the first time that the Anil-Agarwal led company has spoken about critical minerals. Hindustan Zinc Ltd plans to add at least three new metals to its portfolio over the next five years as it seeks to transform from a zinc-focused miner into a diversified critical minerals company, Misra, who was earlier CEO of Hindustan Zinc, said at its 60th annual general meeting in June.

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About the Author Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means s...Read More ✕ Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.



Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.