Vedanta targets $7.5 bn in earnings in 2 years, deleverage group by $3 bn
The ambitious 50% jump in pre-tax profits from the expected $5 billion of Ebitda in FY24 follows the group’s demerger plan that entails a reorganization of its Mumbai-based Vedanta Ltd. into six separate entities based on their sectors.
Mumbai: Billionaire Anil Agarwal on Wednesday said his group’s UK-based flagship Vedanta Resources Ltd. will be achieving an annual operating profit of $7.5 billion within the next two years.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message