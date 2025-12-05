Vedanta moves Delhi high court against taxman’s ₹1,308-cr avoidance allegation under India–Mauritius treaty
The tax dept's general anti-avoidance rules approving panel claimed Vedanta secured treaty benefits by routing promoter shareholding through Mauritius to access the 5% dividend withholding tax rate instead of the applicable 10–15%
New Delhi: Mining and metals conglomerate Vedanta Ltd, through its promoter entity Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II Ltd (VHML), has moved the Delhi high court challenging the income tax department's claim that the group gained undue tax advantage of about ₹1,308 crore through the misuse of the India–Mauritius tax treaty.