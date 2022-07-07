Vedanta to acquire 100% of Athena Chhattisgarh Power for 565 cr

Vedanta also achieved the highest ever refined metal production at 260,000 tonnes, up 10%YoY, due to better plant and mined metal availability. Integrated Zinc production increased 10%YoY to 206,000 tonnes. Further, the company's refined lead production was up 11%YoY and 9%QoQ to 54,000 tonnes on account of better plant availability and the pyro plant being on Lead mode for part of the quarter. Saleable Silver production, in line with Lead metal production, grew 10%YoY and 9%QoQ to 177 tonnes

