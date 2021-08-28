Vedanta to consider first interim dividend for FY22 on 1st September

Vedanta to consider first interim dividend for FY22 on 1st September1 min read . 11:18 AM IST
The record date for the dividend is being fixed as Thursday, September 9, 2021.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The record date for the dividend is being fixed as Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Mining giant Vedanta will consider its first interim dividend for FY22 on 1st September, the company informed in a regulatory filing.
Mining giant Vedanta will consider its first interim dividend for FY22 on 1st September, the company informed in a regulatory filing.
The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the dividend is being fixed as Thursday, September 9, 2021.
The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the dividend is being fixed as Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!