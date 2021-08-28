Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Vedanta to consider first interim dividend for FY22 on 1st September

Vedanta to consider first interim dividend for FY22 on 1st September

Premium
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai,
1 min read . 11:18 AM IST Livemint

The record date for the dividend is being fixed as Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Mining giant Vedanta will consider its first interim dividend for FY22 on 1st September, the company informed in a regulatory filing. 

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the dividend is being fixed as Thursday, September 9, 2021.

More details awaited

