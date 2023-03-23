Vedanta to consider 5th interim dividend for FY23 on 28 March, fixes record date1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 09:10 PM IST
As per the latest Axis Securities report, Vedanta topped the charts in large-cap space with the highest dividend yield of 28.6%. In the last 12 months, the company paid ₹81 per share as a dividend benefit.
Vedanta will consider the fifth interim dividend for FY23 fiscal on March 28. A board of directors meeting is scheduled on this day. The company has fixed the record date to determine eligible shareholders. Vedanta has a good track record of paying dividends to its investors.
