Vedanta to consider raising 500 cr via NCDs on Friday

"We would like to inform you that the Company proposes to offer Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non‐Cumulative, Non‐Convertible Debentures aggregating upto ₹ 500 Crores in one or more tranches and in this regard, is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Directors on Friday, December 09, 2022. The above issuance is pursuant to the Board of Directors’ resolutions passed at their meeting held on May 07, 2019, October 03, 2020 and July 06, 2022," according to the filing.

