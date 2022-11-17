Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group informed on Thursday that the company's board of directors will consider the proposal for payment of third interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 in the meeting to be held on 22 November, 2022.
As per the filing with the exchanges, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board") on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, will consider and approve Third Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23."
The company said the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Wednesday, 30 November, 2022.
Further, the trading window shall continue to remain closed for dealing in securities of the company for all designated persons from Friday, 18 November, 2022 to Thursday, 24 November, 2022, Vedanta said.
Vedanta's board had announced the first interim dividend of ₹31.5 per equity share i.e. 3,150% of the face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2022-23, which was paid in May 2022.
The company had in July paid ₹19.50 per equity share as the second interim dividend for fiscal 2022-23, amounting to ₹7,250 crore.
On Thursday, shares of Vedanta Ltd closed 1.62% lower at ₹306.90 apiece on the NSE.
