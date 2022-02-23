Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday informed the stock exchanges that its board will meet on 2 March to consider and approve third interim dividend for the current financial year.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board") on Wednesday, March 02, 2022, will consider and approve Third Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2021-22," the company said in a filing.

The record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is fixed as 10 March.

"Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Thursday, March 10, 2022," it said.

"Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Insider Trading Prohibition Code of the Company, the Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated Persons from Thursday, February 24, 2022 to Friday, March 04, 2022 (both days inclusive)," it further said.

On Wednesday, Vedanta shares closed 0.26% higher at ₹351 apiece on NSE.

Earlier, Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta scrapped the rejig plan including demerger or spin off and said it will continue with its existing structure.

Further, the company has announced a capital allocation policy that is along the lines of a consistent, disciplined, and balanced allocation of capital with long term Balance Sheet management.

The capital allocation outlay across three large streams will be as under capital expenditure, dividend policy and inorganic growth.

Vedanta said, minimum 30% of attributable profit after tax (before exceptional items) of company (excluding profits of HZL) will be distributed as dividend.

