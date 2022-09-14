NEW DELHI: Vedanta Ltd will create a hub to manufacture Apple's iPhones and other television equipment in the state of Maharashtra, Reuters reported quoting CNBC TV18 .

After Vedanta Limited signed MoUs with Gujarat on September 13, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray charged the Maharashtra government with abandoning the agreement.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has demanded a probe into how the Vedanta-Foxconn deal went from Maharashtra to Gujarat. The MNS chief said that the priority of the investors was Maharashtra than how the deal went into Gujarat's hands. Thackeray added that "it is serious and not a good sign. We should go beyond politics and look at this issue".

On Tuesday, Mint reported that Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal said his company is considering a second chip and display manufacturing facility in India, even as it announced a $20-billion ( ₹1.54 trillion) investment plan for its first such venture in Gujarat. Agarwal said India would need at least two such factories to become a hub of chip manufacturing and meet the needs of the country and the world.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited and Taiwan's Foxconn on Tuesday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Gujarat government for setting up a semiconductor and display FAB manufacturing unit in the state with an investment of over ₹1.54 lakh crore.

The Vedanta-Foxconn group under the MoU will set up a Display Fab Unit in Gujarat with an investment of ₹94,500 crore as well as an integrated Semiconductor Fab Unit and OSAT facility in Gujarat with an investment of ₹60,000 crore. The two MoUs, together, will bring an investment of more than ₹1.54 lakh crore and generate around 1 lakh new employment opportunities in the state