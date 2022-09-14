Vedanta to create hub to manufacture iPhones, TV equipment in Maharashtra: Report1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 01:38 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd will create a hub to manufacture Apple's iPhones and other television equipment in the state of Maharashtra
NEW DELHI: Vedanta Ltd will create a hub to manufacture Apple's iPhones and other television equipment in the state of Maharashtra, Reuters reported quoting CNBC TV18.