Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said that it will delist its American depositary shares (ADS) and concentrate all trading of shares on Indian bourses: The BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

“The company's Board of Directors has taken into account the recent low trading volume of its ADSs on the NYSE and the associated costs of maintaining the listing and related obligations," Vedanta said in a statement.

Vedanta further added that it also intends to deregister such ADSs and the underlying equity shares and terminate the reporting obligations pursuant to the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") upon satisfying the relevant criteria.

The elisting is expected to become effective ten days thereafter, at which time the shares will no longer be listed for trading on the NYSE.

Once the delisting has become effective and the criteria for deregistration have been satisfied, the Company intends to submit a Form 15F with the SEC to deregister the ADSs and the underlying equity shares pursuant to the Exchange Act.

Thereafter, all the company's reporting obligations under the Exchange Act will be suspended unless the Form 15F is subsequently withdrawn or denied. Deregistration with the SEC and termination of the Company's reporting obligations under the Exchange Act are expected to become effective 90 days after its filing of Form 15F with the SEC ("Form 15 Effective Date").

Vedanta also announced that it intends to terminate its ADS program and the corresponding deposit agreement pursuant to which the ADS program is maintained. In accordance with the deposit agreement, Citibank, N.A. will provide a notice of termination to all ADS holders containing the relevant information for ADS holders to take various suggested actions. The ADS program will terminate 31 days after Citibank, N.A. delivers formal notice of the termination of the deposit agreement to ADS holders. “Any time after thirty days have elapsed following the termination of the deposit agreement (on or about November 8, 2021), which is expected to be on or about December 9, 2021, Citibank, N.A. may sell the equity shares of the Company underlying any ADSs that remain then-outstanding in accordance with the deposit agreement." it said.

