Vedanta to delist its American depositary shares from NYSE

Vedanta also announced that it intends to terminate its ADS program and the corresponding deposit agreement pursuant to which the ADS program is maintained. In accordance with the deposit agreement, Citibank, N.A. will provide a notice of termination to all ADS holders containing the relevant information for ADS holders to take various suggested actions. The ADS program will terminate 31 days after Citibank, N.A. delivers formal notice of the termination of the deposit agreement to ADS holders. “Any time after thirty days have elapsed following the termination of the deposit agreement (on or about November 8, 2021), which is expected to be on or about December 9, 2021, Citibank, N.A. may sell the equity shares of the Company underlying any ADSs that remain then-outstanding in accordance with the deposit agreement." it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}