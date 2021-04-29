Mining firm Vedanta on Thursday has said it will donate ₹150 crore to help India in its fight against the deadly coronavirus. The company said the amount is over and above ₹201 crore that was spent by Vedanta Group in 2020.

"I am deeply concerned and anguished to see the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and loss of precious lives. Vedanta Group has come forward to pledge ₹150 crore towards our commitment to fight the pandemic and we stand firmly with our people and the government at this difficult time," Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said.

Besides, the company has promised to create an additional capacity of 1,000 critical care beds in 10 cities across the country. "The critical care beds will be placed in state-of-the-art ‘field hospitals’ which will be attached to recognised and reputed hospitals. Each facility will have 100 beds in an air-conditioned tent with full electrical support and designed specifically for COVID care. The critical care facilities will have 90 beds equipped with life-saving oxygen support while the remaining will have ventilator support," Vedanta said in a press release.

It further said that additional capacity of critical care beds will be created in states like Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Goa, and Delhi-NCR. At present, Vedanta said it is supporting around 700 beds for Covid-19 patients across its business locations, which will be increased to 1,000 in the near term.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Zinc, ESL and Sesa Goa iron ore businesses have stepped in to augment oxygen supplies to Covid-19 patients, the company added. Recently, the Supreme Court allowed the Mumbai-based mining firm to operate its closed oxygen plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu amid the shortage of life-saving gas across the country.

Several Indian firms have come forward and assisted the government to mitigate the current Covid-19 crisis. For instance, drug firm Mankind Pharma donated ₹100 crore for the families of deceased doctors, police personnel, healthcare workers, etc. Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced a ₹20 crore Covid-19 relief package through its philanthropic arm. Reliance Industries also said it will be setting up a 1,000-bed Covid-19 hospital with an oxygen facility in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

