Vedanta to donate 150 cr to help India fight against coronavirus

Besides, the company has promised to create an additional capacity of 1,000 critical care beds in 10 cities across the country. "The critical care beds will be placed in state-of-the-art ‘field hospitals’ which will be attached to recognised and reputed hospitals. Each facility will have 100 beds in an air-conditioned tent with full electrical support and designed specifically for COVID care. The critical care facilities will have 90 beds equipped with life-saving oxygen support while the remaining will have ventilator support," Vedanta said in a press release.