Vedanta to hold board meeting on 21 Sep, discuss issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Vedanta mentioned that the move is part of regular refinancing which is part of the ordinary course of business
Vedanta will hold a meeting of the committee of directors on 21 September (Thursday) to consider the proposal for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis as part of its routine refinancing that is undertaken in the ordinary course of business, the company informed the market regulator on Sunday.