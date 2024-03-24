Vedanta to infuse over ₹50,000 crore investment across businesses to add atleast $2.5 billion to annual EBITDA
The mining conglomerate revealed a pipeline comprising over 50 active projects and expansions aimed at fueling growth.
Mining conglomerate Vedanta said that it plans to inject $6 billion ( ₹50,000 crore) into various sectors including aluminium, zinc, iron ore, steel, and oil and gas. Their objective is to augment annual EBITDA by a minimum of $2.5 billion ( ₹20,750 crore), executives were quoted as saying in investors meeting by PTI.