Vedanta to invest $5bn in first phase for semicon fab, comfortable in debt position: Anil Agarwal2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 05:27 PM IST
The total investment for the project will be in the range of $19 billion to $20 billion
Gandhinagar: Vedanta will invest $5 billion in the first phase of setting up its semiconductor fab, packaging testing unit and display fab unit, for which capital allocation will be done through a mix of debt and equity, the group’s chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interaction with Mint.
