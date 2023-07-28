He also said that the group was well positioned to address its debt situation, which stood at $6.5 billion as of May 2023. “We have a $7 billion profit and there’s no company that works without debt. There hasn’t been a default till date, so we’re very comfortable to address our debt. In fact, we have the lowest debt in our peer group," he said. Vedanta's debt ballooned to $16 billion as of March 2022, post which it embarked on a debt reduction drive with the aim to become a zero-debt company in two to three years.