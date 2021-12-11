Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vedanta to pay 5,019 crore in dividends after solid earnings

Vedanta to pay 5,019 crore in dividends after solid earnings

Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta Resources Limited.
1 min read . 07:09 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The mining company has approved an interim dividend of 13.50 a share, totalling 5,019 crore, the company said in a filing to the BSE on Saturday

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta will reward shareholders with a dividend payout for the second time this year after reporting back-to-back bumper profits in the past year. 

The mining company has approved an interim dividend of 13.50 a share, totalling 5,019 crore, the company said in a filing to the BSE on Saturday. This comes after its cash-rich unit Hindustan Zinc Ltd announced a payout of $1 billion earlier this week.

Hindustan Zinc on 7 December said its board has approved an interim dividend of 18 per equity share for 2021-22, amounting to 7,605.57 crore.

London-based parent Vedanta Resources Ltd will be the biggest beneficiary of the payout and the cash will aid in repaying some of its debt obligations. In September, the Mumbai-based commodities major had announced a first interim dividend of 68.77 billion rupees.

Vedanta’s profit in the three months through September surged over fivefold as base metal prices rallied on strong demand fired up by global stimulus.

Shares of the Vedanta NSE 0.36 % Ltd. traded at 350.1 on BSE at 12:18 pm (IST) on Friday, up 0.46% from previous close. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of 130.0 and a high of 385.75.

The stock of Vedanta Ltd commands a market value of 130250.57 crore.

