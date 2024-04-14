Vedanta to raise $470 million from Power Finance Corp for energy business
Summary
- The agreement is a part of the group's renewed focus on growing its energy portfolio in India amid cutthroat competition among large domestic corporations.
Mumbai: Vedanta Ltd has entered into an agreement to raise ₹3,900-4,000 crore from state-run Power Finance Corporation Ltd to ramp up its power-generation capacity, according to two people directly aware of the arrangement. To begin with, Vedanta has secured a rupee term loan facility of at least Rs. 3,918 crore from PFC for 11 years, these people said. The agreement is a part of the group's renewed focus on growing its energy portfolio in India amid cutthroat competition among large domestic corporations.