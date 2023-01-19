Vedanta to sell Zinc International assets to Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 bn

The company's board of directors in a meeting held on 19 January approved the sale of its Zinc International assets held by THL Zinc Ventures Ltd (Mauritius), wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta, through THL Zinc Ltd (Mauritius).
The company's board of directors in a meeting held on 19 January approved the sale of its Zinc International assets held by THL Zinc Ventures Ltd (Mauritius), wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta, through THL Zinc Ltd (Mauritius). THL Zinc Ltd will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc.
"Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today, considered and approved the proposed sale of its Zinc International assets held by THL Zinc Ventures Ltd (Mauritius) (“THLZV"), a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, through THL Zinc Ltd (Mauritius) (“THLZ") comprising shares held in Black Mountain Mining Pty Ltd, South Africa (69.6%) and THL Zinc Namibia Holdings (Pty) Ltd (100%), Namibia, to the proposed wholly owned subsidiary (“SPV") of Hindustan Zinc Limited (“HZL") another listed subsidiary of the Company, for a cash consideration not exceeding USD 2,981 million (in a phased manner basis agreed milestones), such that THLZ becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of the SPV.," Vedanta said in its regulatory filing.
The cash consideration will be done in a phased manner basis agreed milestones. The proposed transaction is subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.
Hindustan Zinc on Thursday reported a 20 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,156 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹2,701 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Zinc said in a regulatory filing.
The consolidated revenue of the company declined by 2.7 per cent to ₹7,628 crore in the quarter under review from ₹7,841 crore a year ago.
The company's board recommended a third interim dividend of ₹13 per equity share for Q41Y23. This will amount to a payout of ₹5,493 crore.
Hindustan Zinc has fixed January 30 as the record to determine eligible shareholders for the third interim dividend.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc were up 4.57% to ₹377.55 apiece , while Vedanta shares were up by 2.04% at ₹330.70 on BSE at the close of trade on Thursday.
