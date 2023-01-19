Vedanta to sell Zinc International assets to Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 bn

"Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today, considered and approved the proposed sale of its Zinc International assets held by THL Zinc Ventures Ltd (Mauritius) (“THLZV"), a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, through THL Zinc Ltd (Mauritius) (“THLZ") comprising shares held in Black Mountain Mining Pty Ltd, South Africa (69.6%) and THL Zinc Namibia Holdings (Pty) Ltd (100%), Namibia, to the proposed wholly owned subsidiary (“SPV") of Hindustan Zinc Limited (“HZL") another listed subsidiary of the Company, for a cash consideration not exceeding USD 2,981 million (in a phased manner basis agreed milestones), such that THLZ becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of the SPV.," Vedanta said in its regulatory filing.

