Vedanta to tie up with 3 firms for semiconductor biz, first chip in 2.5 years: Anil Agarwal1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST
The first chip will be produced by the metals-to-oil conglomerate in two-and-a-half years. Vedanta's partnership with Foxconn can happen on the ecosystem side
Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal on Friday said that the company is in discussions with three firms to have separate tie-ups for foundry, chips and packaging and testing, for its semiconductor unit in India. In an exclusive conversation with Mint, Agarwal said that the tie-ups should happen in a few months.
