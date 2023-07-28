Vedanta to tie up with 3 firms for semiconductor biz, first chip in 2.5 years: Anil Agarwal1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said that the company is in discussions with three firms to have separate tie ups for foundry, chips and packaging and testing, for its semiconductor unit in India.
28 Jul 2023, 03:02 PM IST
