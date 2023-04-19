Vedanta-Foxconn chip JV to generate sales by FY2710 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:45 AM IST
Akarsh Hebbar, managing director of Vedanta's semiconductor and global display business, said the equity structure of the venture would not change and that they had inked an agreement with a technology partner for the semiconductor fab unit
New Delhi: Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors, the joint venture between India’s Vedanta group and Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, aims to begin generating revenue from its semiconductor fabrication unit in India from FY27, said newly appointed chief executive of the venture David Reed, and Akarsh Hebbar, managing director of Vedanta’s semiconductor and global display business. Construction of the plant is slated to begin by the end of the current fiscal year, they said in an interview.
