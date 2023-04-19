Vedanta-Foxconn chip JV to generate sales by FY27

Vedanta Group is forging partnerships with Korean and Japanese companies from the display glass industry for the development of an electronics manufacturing hub in India. What is the idea? Will the company go for more such partnerships?

Hebbar: It’s about developing the ecosystem around the semiconductor unit. Korean companies have been making IC drivers and photo masks for display but are not finding business in the local market as companies such as LG and Samsung moved out of LCD and put all their facilities in China. But these companies still exist. They still want to see how they can grow and where the next destination for them. They could either come to us or go to the US. So we are signing up with them. Japan also has a lot of high-tech manufacturing. All the companies in Japan and Korea are saying that India is the next big wave. We have to catch on to it. The semiconductor fab and display can only survive if an ecosystem for such manufacturing exists. This is our idea to bring in more such players around our facility.