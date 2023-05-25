Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL), a joint venture between Foxconn and Vedanta Group on May 25 stated that it has appointed Mike Young as senior vice president, project management office and manufacturing operations.

With 34 years of experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing, Young will be responsible for execution of manufacturing and operational processes as the company gears up to set its first semiconductor fab in India.

“Mike Young brings with him 34 years of extensive experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing across multiple geographies with significant contribution to two high volume startups," said David Reed, CEO, VFSL. "He will play a critical role in establishing best-in-class semiconductor manufacturing processes and operations," he added.

Mike took a brief sabbatical after his role as CEO of Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Company (SSMC) in Singapore before joining Vedanta. Prior to his position at SSMC, he served as CEO of X-FAB Sarawak in Malaysia.

Young has a master’s degree in Microelectronics Engineering from Middlesex University, UK, and a bachelor’s degree in Physics from Aston University, UK.

"The global semiconductor industry is projected to reach $1 trillion in the coming decade, and India is at the cusp of becoming a major semiconductor player," said Young.

"I am excited about this opportunity to work for a joint venture between two leading industry players, namely Vedanta and Foxconn, and look forward to creating global impact with the India semiconductor fab,'' he added.

The company had earlier appointed industry veteran David Reed as CEO in February and Lawrence (Wong Chee Yoong) as Senior Director – Human Resources in April. Most recently, the company hired IBM veteran Terry Daly as Advisor.

The JV between the Vedanta group and Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn aims to begin generating revenue from its semiconductor fabrication unit in India from FY27. The construction of the plant is slated to begin by the end of the current fiscal year, according to an earlier report by Mint.