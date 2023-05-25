Vedanta-Foxconn JV appoints Mike Young as Senior VP to lead India's semiconductor business2 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 04:14 PM IST
With 34 years of experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing, Young will be responsible for execution of manufacturing and operational processes as the company gears up to set its first semiconductor fab in India.
Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL), a joint venture between Foxconn and Vedanta Group on May 25 stated that it has appointed Mike Young as senior vice president, project management office and manufacturing operations.
