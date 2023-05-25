Vedanta-Foxconn JV appoints Mike Young to lead manufacturing operations2 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Young, who brings 34 years of experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing, will be responsible for overseeing manufacturing and operational processes
Mumbai: Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL) on Thursday, announced that it has appointed Mike Young as Senior Vice President of the Project Management Office and Manufacturing Operations. The joint venture between Foxconn and Vedanta Group is preparing to establish its first semiconductor fabrication facility in India.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×