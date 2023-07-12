Vedanta has partners for its semiconductor foray: Agarwal

Earlier this month, Vedanta announced that the company has added semiconductor and display glass ventures to its portfolio. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up the semiconductor and display fabs had also been signed by the respective SPVs involved, in September 2022, with the Gujarat government. The company, therefore, believes that it is in a strong position to leverage its experience and expertise in its glass business to its new presence in the display ecosystem in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.