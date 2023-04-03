Home / Companies / News /  Vedanta's aluminium production muted in Q4 to 574,000 tonnes
Back

Mining major, Vedanta reported a subdued performance in aluminium production to 574,000 tonnes in the fourth quarter of FY23. The company garnered a production of 572,000 tonnes in Q4 of FY22. However, aluminium production rose marginally by 1% from 566,000 tonnes in Q3FY23.

In Q4, Vedanta revealed that alumina production at the Lanjigarh refinery was down 7%QoQ and 18%YoY to 411 kt due to planned calciner shutdown.

Overall, in FY23, the aluminium production came in highest ever at 2,291 kt, up by 1% YoY with Jharsuguda ramp up. Meanwhile, alumina production at the Lanjigarh refinery was down 9% YoY due to planned shutdown and maintenance activities at calciners.

During the fourth quarter, Vedanta's zinc business in India, posted a record quarterly mined metal production at 301 kt since the UG transition, up 2% YoY and 19% QoQ driven by higher ore production and improved mined metal grades.

Also, Zinc India registered highest ever quarterly refined metal production at 269 kt, up 3% YoY and 5% QoQ on account of better plant and mined metal availability.

Integrated zinc production was at 215 kt, up 2% YoY and 2% QoQ. Refined lead production was at 54kt up 10% YoY and 17% QoQ resulting from better plant availability and consistent mined metal flow from mines.

Meanwhile, saleable silver production stood at 182 tonnes. It increased by 13% YoY in line with lead metal production, and 13% QoQ in line with lead metal production and higher WIP depletion in the base period.

While Zinc International recorded a rise of 14%YoY in total production to 63 kt with better production both at Gamsberg and BMM.

Gamsberg production increased by 8% YoY --- however, it was lower by 7% QoQ due to lower throughput. Also, BMM production was higher by 42%YoY with higher throughput, grades, and recoveries -- but lower by 18% QoQ due to lower lead grade and recovery.

On BSE, Vedanta's stock closed at 282.40 apiece up by 2.80%. The company's market cap is nearly 1.05 lakh crore.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout