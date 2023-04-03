Vedanta's aluminium production muted in Q4 to 574,000 tonnes2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:03 PM IST
- Overall, in FY23, the aluminium production came in highest ever at 2,291 kt, up by 1% YoY with Jharsuguda ramp up. Meanwhile, alumina production at the Lanjigarh refinery was down 9% YoY due to planned shutdown and maintenance activities at calciners.
Mining major, Vedanta reported a subdued performance in aluminium production to 574,000 tonnes in the fourth quarter of FY23. The company garnered a production of 572,000 tonnes in Q4 of FY22. However, aluminium production rose marginally by 1% from 566,000 tonnes in Q3FY23.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×