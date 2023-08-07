Praising Tamil Nadu for the place its people hold at the top of companies across sectors globally, Vedanta Group’s founder-chairman Anil Agarwal on Sunday said that in Silicon Valley people do not want a ‘John’, people want a ‘Raghavan’.

He said that the people of Tamil Nadu were thriving across sectors.

“For me to come to Tamil Nadu, it is a dream come true. This is a very, very special land of opportunity, land of spiritualism, land of entertainment, land of sports. Anything you talk about, Tamil Nadu has its place," he said.

“It is amazing how this state is ahead of everybody. I have been told that major manufacturing of entire automobiles comes from here," Agarwal said.

“The best of textiles which have been used anywhere in the world comes from here. The human resources you have, you go to Silicon Valley, you go to America, you see people from Tamil Nadu. People don't want John, People want Raghavan," he said.

Even in the entertainment sector, Tamil Nadu is moving ahead, Agarwal said.

“I have been in this state, I have met (AIADMK leader and late chief minister) J Jayalalithaa, I had set up the largest copper business in Tuticorin, then the largest plant of Madras Aluminium which is in Mettur. We run one of the best schools in Mettur," he said.

“This is an interesting land. Tamil Nadu. I always find this land as the land of Karma Bhoomi," the Vedanta Group chairman said.

Earlier in the day, Agarwal along with Apollo Hospitals vice chairperson Preetha Reddy inaugurated the Surana High Tech International School in Chennai set up by the Surana Group of Institutions.

Addressing the students present at the venue, Agarwal said, “Very pleased that I am with youngsters today. I have especially come for you. You are the people who are going to lead, whether it is politics, business. Be an engineer, doctor."

“In today's time, laptops and smartphones are a window to the world, and whatever you are doing you can accelerate," he added.