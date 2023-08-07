Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal praises Tamils, says at Silicon Valley people don’t want a ‘John’, they want a ‘Raghavan’1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 01:51 AM IST
Agarwal said that the people of Tamil Nadu were thriving across sectors
Praising Tamil Nadu for the place its people hold at the top of companies across sectors globally, Vedanta Group’s founder-chairman Anil Agarwal on Sunday said that in Silicon Valley people do not want a ‘John’, people want a ‘Raghavan’.
