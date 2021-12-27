OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Vedanta's committee of directors approves raising up to 1,000 cr via NCDs
Listen to this article

Vedanta Ltd on Monday said a committee of directors has approved raising up to 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. 

"...committee of directors at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, December 27, 2021, considered and approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 10,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non‐convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value 10,00,000, each aggregating up to 1,000 crores," the company informed the stock exchanges. 

Also read: Vedanta makes a resounding $15-bn chip bet

In this regard, the oil & gas and metals company had passed resolutions on May 07, 2019, and October 03, 2020.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world’s leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia. 

Anil Agarwal-led mining group Vedanta Resources had recently withdrawn cases against the government in the Delhi High Court and before an international arbitration tribunal to settle a 20,495 crore retrospective tax dispute.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The Vedanta Ltd stock closed at 340.20, down 5.60 or 1.62 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout