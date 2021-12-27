Vedanta Ltd on Monday said a committee of directors has approved raising up to ₹1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

"...committee of directors at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, December 27, 2021, considered and approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 10,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non‐convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value ₹10,00,000, each aggregating up to ₹1,000 crores," the company informed the stock exchanges.

In this regard, the oil & gas and metals company had passed resolutions on May 07, 2019, and October 03, 2020.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world’s leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

Anil Agarwal-led mining group Vedanta Resources had recently withdrawn cases against the government in the Delhi High Court and before an international arbitration tribunal to settle a ₹20,495 crore retrospective tax dispute.

The Vedanta Ltd stock closed at ₹340.20, down ₹5.60 or 1.62 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

